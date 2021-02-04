IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Vij launches drive at police commissioner’s office
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vij launches drive at police commissioner’s office

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched the second phase of the vaccination drive at the office of the commissioner of police, KK Rao
READ FULL STORY
By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched the second phase of the vaccination drive at the office of the commissioner of police, KK Rao. Vij said that the health department has sufficient doses of the vaccines and all front-line workers, including the police personnel, will be vaccinated within 10 days.

“The health teams are dedicated and are working hard to ensure all people get vaccinated as soon as we get the vaccines. All police officials and MCG officials will be covered within 10 days and others will be covered under the third phase,” Vij said.

Police personnel will be inoculated at five camps in different areas in the city. The police said that personnel aged above 50 years and those deployed at state and district borders are being given priority.

Rao said that 409 personnel, including 10 officers, were vaccinated on the first day of the drive. There was no hesitation from the force and none of them reported any side effect, he said.

Rao and Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, were among the first to take the Covishield jab at the commissioner’s office on Thursday. “The deputy commissioner and I were the first ones to get the vaccination shot to convey a message that the vaccine is safe and assure others not to pay heed to misinformation. We were the first ones to get vaccinated so as to assuage apprehensions about the vaccine,” he said.

Other senior officials, who were vaccinated on Thursday, included the joint commissioner of police, deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police, station house officers and personnel who were deployed at borders with Delhi and Rajasthan.

The drive was planned to begin at 10am at commissioner of police building but due to the sudden visit by Vij, the arrangements were changed and the vaccination started at 11.30am at the commissioner’s office.

The four other dedicated vaccination sites for the police were set up at the traffic tower, Sohna police station, Manesar police station and police lines.

The police said that personnel were registered beforehand and locations were allocated close to their police stations. There are 5,930 police personnel in Gurugram and about 400 personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

Amit Chauhan (37), constable, posted with the complaints branch, was the first to get vaccinated. He said that he was excited and relieved to get vaccinated, but his family members were reluctant due to a fear of side effects. “Immediately after getting vaccinated, I informed my family that I am fine and do not have any symptoms like nausea and headache. They asked me to rest for the day and asked about my experience,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to inspect affordable housing constructions as complaints pile up

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to conduct an inspection of affordable housing projects where the pace of construction is not meeting the timelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP tells estate office 1 to clear pending files

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Thursday directed that certain applications pending with the estate office 1 be processed at the earliest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pathways School blocks online access over fee issue

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:35 PM IST
As many as 80 to 100 students of classes 9 to 12 of Pathways School Gurgaon have been blocked from attending online classes by the school authorities since Monday over a shortfall in fee payment, the parents’ association said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vij launches drive at police commissioner’s office

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday launched the second phase of the vaccination drive at the office of the commissioner of police, KK Rao
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wayu devices reduced dust pollution by 35-50%, shows data; experts sceptical of impact

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A preliminary analysis of particulate matter concentrations near 53 outdoor air purifiers, which were installed at six locations in the city by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, shows that the devices are able to reduce dust pollution by 35 to 50% in the immediate vicinity of the device
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Turnout at 44% on Day One of second phase of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations started on Thursday, but only 44% of the 1,100 registered front-line workers, which comprised police, municipal workers and revenue department staffers, showed up to take the jabs, according to the district health department data
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Zero vaccinations at two MCG session sites

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
A group of men and women wearing khakhi uniforms had gathered outside the community centre in Sector 38 on Thursday morning to head to the Covid-19 vaccination site at Islampur community centre on Sohna Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

‘Reluctance can only be tackled through positive messaging’

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:34 PM IST
The deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Yash Garg, who took the Covid-19 vaccine shot on Thursday said that hesitancy for vaccination can only be addressed through positive messaging
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Illegal constructions in four colonies razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Continuing its drive against illegal colonies in the city, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out an extensive demolition drive in four illegal colonies in and around Bhondsi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination of Gurugram’s front-line workers to start

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The district health department will start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations with the inoculation of front-line workers — Gurugram police personnel, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and revenue department staff — on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers to block highways, take over tolls

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would hold a “chakka jam” (blockades) across both the states on February 6, on the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

NHAI imposes 3-cr penalty on Sohna road contractor for mishap last year

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) imposed a 3-crore penalty on the contractor responsible for building the Sohna road elevated project, a section of which crashed near Vipul Green condominium on August 22 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

MCG develops app to track toilet facilities in city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
After receiving a large number of complaints from residents regarding the state of toilets in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has developed an app for its staff to monitor the facilities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

One killed, three critical in accident near Bilaspur crossing on NH-48

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
A 36-year-old woman was killed while three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding canter hit the car they were travelling in near the Bilaspur crossing on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram records warmest day of the year

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature rising to 13 degrees Celsius, up from 9
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP