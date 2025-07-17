Villagers urge CM to halt Aravalli demolitions

Residents of Anangpur village in Faridabad have urged Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to stop the planned demolition of thousands of structures flagged as illegal under the ongoing Aravalli forest land reclamation drive. The appeal comes weeks after a demolition campaign began in the village, following a 2023 state survey that identified over 5,900 unauthorised constructions in the region. Residents of Anangpur village in Faridabad have urged Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini to stop the planned demolition. (Archives)

On Wednesday, a delegation of Anangpur villagers met the chief minister at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram. The group was accompanied by Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ballabhgarh MLA Mool Chand Sharma, NIT Faridabad MLA Satish Fagna, and Badkhal MLA Dhanesh Adlakha. The leaders said the demolition poses a threat to the homes, livelihoods, and cultural legacy of one of Faridabad’s oldest settlements.

The drive stems from a 2022 Supreme Court directive ordering the removal of illegal structures from land protected under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), including areas in the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region. The state’s 2023 survey flagged over 5,900 unauthorised constructions—mostly farmhouses, banquet halls, gates, and boundary walls—across multiple villages. More than 5,000 of these fall under forest department jurisdiction. To be sure, the residents do not hold any documents since it is a forest land.

Anangpur was among the first to face action under the expanded Aravalli reclamation campaign, which began last month and is expected to extend to other Faridabad villages, including Lakkarpur, Mewla Maharajpur, and Ankhir. Similar notices have also been served in Gurugram’s Gairatpur Bas, Sakatpur, and Manesar.

After the meeting, chief minister Saini reiterated the government’s commitment to the court’s orders but expressed sympathy for the villagers. “The state government fully respects the directions of the Supreme Court. However, we are equally sensitive to the sentiments of the people. Many of these families have lived in Anangpur for generations. We are committed to finding a balanced path that safeguards both our environment and our citizens,” he said.

CM Saini added that the matter would be placed before the state Coordination Committee, which will prepare a formal petition to the Supreme Court seeking appropriate relief. “Our aim is not to displace law-abiding citizens. We will represent their case through legal channels and request the court to consider the historical and humanitarian aspects of the issue,” the chief minister said.

Ballabhgarh MLA Mool Chand Sharma underscored the emotional and historical significance of the village. “Anangpur is centuries old. Residents here have lived through generations. We requested the Chief Minister to ensure their voices are heard in court. His assurance to present their case legally offers hope,” he said.

“Political parties, including the opposition, appear to be anti-environment in their stance on the Anangpur demolition issue,” said environmentalist S.S. Oberoi. “Instead of supporting the implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders for environmental protection, they have united in opposition as deadlines continue to be ignored.”