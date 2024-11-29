Wanted Gangster with 2 lakh bounty killed in police encounter in Gurugram

In a joint operation by the Gurugram and Bihar Police, wanted gangster Saroj Rai was killed during an encounter on Friday in Manesar. Rai, a wanted criminal with a bounty of ₹2 lakh declared by Bihar Police, had allegedly over 32 criminal cases registered against him in Bihar. The gangster was allegedly planning a major crime in Gurugram when he was intercepted by the police. (Representative file photo)

The gangster was allegedly planning a major crime in Gurugram when he was intercepted by the police.

Acting on information from Bihar Police, Gurugram Police set up barricades at strategic locations after learning that Rai would enter Gurugram from Nuh in Manesar area. Around the Bar Gurjar Chowki area, the gangster attempted to evade capture. When the police tried to stop him, Rai opened fire on the police team.

Police said Rai was shot in the ensuing crossfire, while a Bihar Police officer sustained gunshot injuries.

“The injured officer was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, an accomplice of Rai managed to escape, and efforts are underway to locate him,” said a senior police officer of Gurugram police.

Criminal background of Saroj Rai

Rai gained notoriety in 2014 after the murder of prominent medicine trader Yatindra Khaitan. The killing was allegedly carried out after Khaitan refused to pay extortion money. This incident brought Rai into the spotlight for the first time, although his criminal activities had already claimed the lives of at least six other businessmen who had similarly refused his demands.

Bihar Police had been keeping a close watch on Rai, conducting extensive raids across the state. When their efforts to capture him proved unsuccessful, a bounty of ₹50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest. This reward was later increased to ₹2 lakh as Rai continued to evade capture.

With the pressure mounting, Rai began moving between states, hiding in different locations to escape law enforcement.

Through advanced scientific research and investigation, the police eventually discovered that Rai was hiding in Haryana.

Working in coordination with Haryana Police, they tracked him to Manesar. When the police team attempted to arrest him, Rai opened fire in an attempt to escape. In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, Rai was shot.