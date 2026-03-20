New Delhi, A sharpshooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Jitender Gogi gang and accused in an NIA case related to a grenade attack on two nightclubs in Gurugram, was arrested by Delhi Police after absconding for nearly two years since skipping bail in 2024, officials said on Friday. Wanted sharpshooter linked to foreign-based gangster arrested after jumping bail in 2024: Delhi Police

The accused, identified as Karamvir alias Kaju , a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held on March 11 from a hotel on National Highway-8 in Rajasthan's Kotputli, following sustained surveillance and multiple raids, they said.

Police said Karamvir was wanted in several criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, extortion and dacoity, and had been evading arrest after jumping interim bail in a murder case in 2024.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in May 2025.

He is also an accused in a National Investigation Agency case related to a grenade attack on two nightclubs in Gurugram, police said.

Karamvir, said to be a close associate of foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, and had been acting as a sharpshooter for the gang, police said.

Police recovered a fake passport and a car from his possession at the time of arrest.

Further investigation led to the recovery of two fake Aadhaar cards and a fake voter ID, which he allegedly used to stay in hotels and procure mobile phones while on the run.

Police said Karamvir had fled to Nepal after absconding and stayed there for nearly a year before returning to India in September 2025. Since then, he had been frequently changing locations to evade arrest, with his movement traced in Assam, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra.

For past few months, he had been staying in Haryana's Kaithal district and had arranged a forged passport with the help of associates, with the intent of fleeing the country again, they said.

Earlier, while out on bail, he had allegedly helped plan a grenade attack on two clubs in Gurugram in December 2024 at the behest of gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, with the aim of extorting money from the owners, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act at the Special Cell police station, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the arrest has potentially averted major crimes targeting rival gangs and businesses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.