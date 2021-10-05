Water supply pending month after CM launch, claim residents of newer sectors

Over a month after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated piped water supply to residential societies in the newer sectors, many societies said that they are still awaiting clean drinking water connections, even after around 100 residents of a housing society in Sector 85 allegedly fell sick last week due to contaminated water supply.

Praveen Malik, the vice-president of United Association of New Gurugram, a body of 40 housing societies located in sectors 77 to 90, said, “There are almost 50 societies from Sector 81 to 95, of which half the societies still do not have water connections due to delays in he application process. Due to this, residents are suffering as we are now scared to drink the borewell or tanker water that used to be supplied. Many residents have been purchasing bottled water since last week’s incident.”

Until August, housing societies in New Gurugram sectors were dependent on groundwater, either through borewell or supply by tankers. The GMDA completed laying over 50 kilometres of pipelines for potable water supply to these sectors earlier this year, at a cost of ₹76 crores. On August 16, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the water supply, which was one of the prime projects of the GMDA. The water is supplied from Chandu Budhera and Basai water treatment plants.

Anudeep Saxena, a resident of SS Coralwood Society in Sector 84, whose one-and-a-half-year-old son fell ill last week, said, “Basic clean drinking water supply is lacking in our housing society, even though all the infrastructure is in place. Due to this, residents are suffering; infants, children and elderly all are at risk.”

Sanjay Sura, the facility manager of SS Coralwood society, said that an application has been submitted for water connection but did not share further details.

Members of residents’ welfare associations and developers from some of these societies said that despite filing applications with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), supply is yet to begin.

Captain Satyaveer Shekhawat (retired), the general secretary of Sare Homes society in Sector 92, said, “We have submitted all documents for water connections to our society, but the authorities accept the application through either builders or resolution professionals. We are following up with our resolution professional and the authorities to get water connection at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, officials with the infrastructure-II division of GMDA, said that 20 connections have been issued till now to societies in these sectors. “Connections are being approved as soon as complete documents are submitted by the housing societies. So far, around 20 connections have been approved. All infrastructure is ready from our end with complete pipelines laid,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

This week, the Municipal Corporation of Manesar also started issuing notices to housing societies that release untreated water in open areas, after several residents fell sick.