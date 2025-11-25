Waterlogging woes persist in Ggm’s Sector 10 and Hari Nagar

Residents of Gurugram’s Sector 10 highlighted the issue of waterlogging in the area, adding that the problem is exacerbated by missing drains, blocked sewage systems and disconnected sewer lines. Waterlogging in an empty plot in Sector 10. (File photo)

They said that the 700-metre stretch from Blue Bells School to the City Bus Depot and Community Centre is often waterlogged, even during dry spells. Areas near Om Chowk and Shiv Shakti Mandir are also frequently affected, with persistent waterlogging caused by ongoing sewage issues, residents added.

“The drains were repaired just last year, but they didn’t even last through one monsoon,” said Suman Yadav, a member of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Sector 10. “The slabs covering the drains are improperly levelled, making the area accident-prone. We’ve raised this issue with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) multiple times, yet no action has been taken. Year after year, the situation remains the same.”

According to her, the sewage system is poorly connected, and irregular cleaning leads to frequent waterlogging. “Another major issue is that some of the sewage lines are built at a higher level, preventing water from flowing properly, which causes water logging on the roads. Some areas have makeshift drains, while others are completely disconnected. The situation is truly dire,” Yadav added.

In Hari Nagar, residents said they face weekly waterlogging issues on internal roads. “Almost every internal road in Hari Nagar experiences waterlogging. Recently, Gali Number 5 was completely flooded, and soon it will be Gali Number 4,” said Sumit, Sector 10 RWA president. “Despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), no action has been taken yet.”

“Due to persistent waterlogging, the area has become infested with mosquitoes, and residents from other parts of the locality also use our area as a dumping ground,” he added. “This has become a major public health concern and a growing menace for us.”

An official from the MCG said cleaning of the sewage lines will be carried out soon. “We will deploy regular workers to address the issue, and we are hopeful that this will resolve the waterlogging problem in the area,” the official said.

However, Pradeep Kumar, an executive engineer at the MCG, clarified that no tenders for cleaning and repairing the drains have been issued yet. “But, the cleaning of the sewage lines and necessary repairs will be completed soon, before the monsoon season,” he added.