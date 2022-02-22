Will take speedy action, says top cop on Chintels Paradiso collapse in Gurugram

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran visited the residents of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso, Sector 109, on Tuesday, and assured them that the investigation into the collapse of multiple ceilings in the building on February 10 will be conducted based on scientific evidence.

“We assured the residents that the concrete samples of all the six collapsed ceilings were sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, for investigation. However, the lab does not have the facility to test steel bars, so samples of the bars will now be sent to NIT Kurukshetra. We have contacted NIT Kurukshetra and their team will collect the samples soon,” Ramachandran said.

Ramachandran asked the residents to nominate two members from the society who can interact with the police and receive the latest updates regarding the case. Following this, Rakesh Hooda, residents’ welfare association (RWA) president, and Sonam Arora, general secretary, were selected as representatives.

Residents, however, expressed their disappointment at what they felt was a lack of speedy justice.

“The officials involved in providing the occupancy certificate approvals for these structures need to be arrested immediately. The commissioner has requested time till the completion of the investigation to take action against the guilty despite prima facie evidence. This is disappointing since we believe that justice delayed is justice denied,” said Arora.

Residents also requested the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognizance of the case.

“We are not sure what they have investigated in the last 13 days. It seems that the police are trying to shield the builder. We have absolutely no hope in the police and district administration. We urge the Supreme Court to take suo-motu cognizance of this state of lawlessness and give us justice,” said Manoj Singh, a resident.

Meanwhile, according to government officials, Union minister of state and Gurugram member of Parliament Rao Inderjit Singh will hold a meeting regarding the security of housing complexes at the Public Works Department rest house on Wednesday morning.