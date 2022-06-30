Woman dies by suicide a month after husband is killed in mishap in Gurugram
Gurugram: A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide because she was depressed after her husband died in a road accident in Gurugram a month ago, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall of her rented accommodation in Gandhi Nagar, Sector 11 on Wednesday morning. Police added that the woman had left a five-page suicide note, urging her mother to take care of her 10-year-old daughter.
They added they had ruled out any suspicion of foul play. The woman’s family told them she was depressed and was undergoing a financial crisis.
Police said that based on a written complaint submitted by her family, they have initiated an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC.
Mercury plummets 11.9°C in a day, caps off a hotter than normal June in Delhi
Kumar Keshav retires after 8-year tenure as UPMRC MD
Managing director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav relinquished his charge on Thursday after eight years of tenure as MD, UPMRC. Kumar Keshav got a four-month extension of service from the UP government earlier this year. His tenure was to end on February 16, 2022, but was extended till June 30, 2022. It was Kumar Keshav's third extension in a row. He was first appointed for five years in August 2014.
Property transactions to become costlier as Delhi government withdraws 20% rebate on circle rates
New Delhi: Property transactions in Delhi are likely to become costlier as the Delhi government on Thursday issued an order to withdraw the 20% rebate on circle rates used to calculate stamp duty on property transactions from July 1, according to an official. The Delhi government had introduced a rebate on circle rates during the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2021 and extended it twice. It led to an increase in property transactions, said an official.
Lucknow University holds interviews for Shodh Medha scholarship
The University of Lucknow organised interviews for the Shodh Medha Scholarships on Wednesday. A total of ten students will be selected for the scholarship, said dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon. The University of Lucknow is providing Shodh Medha scholarship to girl students to increase their participation towards research and innovation. Recently, the applications were invited from eligible female research students, out of which 44 applications were found eligible.
Mining lease holders adopt 42 govt cow shelters in U.P.’s Prayagraj
Responding to an appeal of the district administration, select mining lease holders have adopted 42 government-run cow shelters in Prayagraj in the last one month and have begun looking after around 8,000 stray cows housed in them. As per the district administration officials, in each of these 42 adopted cow shelters, four types of sheds are being constructed by the mining lease holders.
