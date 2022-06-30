Woman dies by suicide a month after husband is killed in mishap in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 32-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide because she was depressed after her husband died in a road accident in Gurugram a month ago, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall of her rented accommodation in Gandhi Nagar, Sector 11 on Wednesday morning. Police added that the woman had left a five-page suicide note, urging her mother to take care of her 10-year-old daughter.

They added they had ruled out any suspicion of foul play. The woman’s family told them she was depressed and was undergoing a financial crisis.

Police said that based on a written complaint submitted by her family, they have initiated an inquiry under Section 174 of the CrPC.