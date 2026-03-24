Woman found dead in Gurugram, cops suspect fleeing spouse

A 23-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Sector 82A late Sunday night with her husband on the run and suspected to have killed her following a domestic dispute, police said on Monday. Gurugram police register case, body handed to family post autopsy; teams conducting raids to arrest accused husband, officials added. (Getty Images)

The deceased was identified as Rashmi Devi, originally from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, officers said, adding the accused, Sunil Kumar, 26, is on the run. Police said the couple had been living in Gurugram for around eight years and were residing in a rented accommodation at the time of the incident. Raids are on to nab the suspect, officers added.

According to police, Kumar worked in a private firm in Kherki Daula and had frequent quarrels with his wife due to ongoing marital disputes. No prior police complaints regarding domestic violence were reported. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the couple had a bitter argument on Sunday night, after which Sunil contacted his in-laws and asked them to take Rashmi away temporarily. “However, Sunil stopped responding to the phone calls of his in-laws when they tried to contact him after almost an hour,” he said.

Police said family members reached the house around 1am and found Rashmi dead inside a bedroom, with a piece of cloth wrapped around her neck. They then alerted the police control room, following which investigators reached the spot.

Turan said the family members have alleged that Sunil has strangled her to death, following which a case under section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him at Kherki Daula police station on Monday. “The suspect is on the run, and we were trying to arrest him. The autopsy report was awaited, from which it will be clear if she was strangled to death or died by suicide,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Monday.