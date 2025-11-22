Search
Sat, Nov 22, 2025
Woman held for extorting 33 lakh in Gurugram

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Nov 22, 2025 05:58 am IST

Faridabad police arrested Pinki, 28, for falsely accusing a builder of rape and extorting ₹33 lakh, after a year-long manhunt.

After more than a year-long manhunt, Faridabad police arrested a 28-year-old woman for getting a builder jailed after implicating him in a fake rape case and later extorting 33 lakh from him to settle the matter, officials said on Friday.

Police said Pinki, a resident of Tajpur Pahadi in Delhi, kept changing her location.

Inspector Madan Singh, Sector-17 police station SHO, said that Pinki had changed her identity to Sandhya.

“She resided in Gujarat, Rajasthan and other states and had returned to Sarai Khwaja in Faridabad fortnight back and started working in a spa centre from where she was arrested on Wednesday,” he said.

Singh said 1.5 lakh was recovered and she is on a day’s police remand for interrogation.

She along with her boyfriend Mukesh Narwat, 40, were booked in an extortion case at Sector-17 police station in Faridabad in September 2024.

Narwat, a resident of Green Field colony, was arrested on July 2. He was the friend of victim Dheeraj Gupta for the eight years and owned a spa and massage centre in Crown Interiorz Mall in Sector-35 where Pinki worked.

Investigators said that on Narwat’s direction, Pinki got a rape case registered against Gupta at Women’s police station (central), alleging that he had raped her inside his Ford Endeavour car in the basement of the mall on December 16, 2022, while he had not even met her ever.

Police had arrested Gupta and was behind bars for more than five months before getting bail. Meanwhile, Narwat contacted Gupta’s family and extorted 33 lakh from them.

He approached the then home minister Anil Vij in January 2024 after seeking help from men’s rights activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed for thorough investigation after which it was surfaced that she had also extorted 10 lakh cash, gold and diamond jewellery from a Jaipur based bullion trader Gaurav Soni after getting him booked in a fake rape case in Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Police said that Pinki had received 5 lakh, out of 33 lakh from Narwat as share of the money. “We are investigating to ascertain where the money was spent,” Singh said, adding that they have also alerted Jaipur police about Pinki’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj said that had they not approached the office home minister, Gupta would have been still behind bars due to blatant misuse of rape laws. “Police ensure that the money extorted from Gupta should be recovered from the culprits,” she added.

