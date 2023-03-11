Woman ‘hypnotised’, duped of gold and cash in Gurugram

A 53-year-old woman alleged that she was ‘hypnotised’ into giving her gold earrings, rings and cash to three unknown people in Pataudi on Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as Neelam Gupta, alleged that she was returning from a bank after withdrawing cash when she met the suspects and they took her to a secluded lane, police said. The victim alleged she was taken to a secluded lane. (Representational Image/ AFP)

The victim, a resident of Pataudi, said that her daughter recently got married and she wanted to buy some jewellery for her, which is why she visited the bank on Friday afternoon, police said. The incident took place between 12.20 pm and 1 pm near the bank, police said.

Gupta said she was walking towards her house when she met two men and a woman who greeted her. “I thought they were known to me as they asked me about my daughter and the wedding ceremony. After a few minutes, they took me to a lane near the bus stand. I don’t remember what happened after that. I lost consciousness and handed over my gold earrings, three rings, gold chain and cash to them,” she said.

The victim alleged that when she regained consciousness, she found herself alone and the three suspects had disappeared. “I ran towards the bus stand and looked for them in nearby lanes but there was no sign of them. I called the police control room and informed my family,” said Gupta.

A case under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified people at Pataudi police station on Friday, police said.

Rakesh Gupta, station house officer of Pataudi police station, said, “We are scanning the CCTV camera footage of the area and have found a few recordings where the suspects are visible but yet not identified,” he said.

