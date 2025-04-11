Woman kills self in Gurugram; rape-accused partner booked

A 24-year-old woman from Ludhiana, who had filed a rape case against her ex-boyfriend alleging sexual assault under the pretext of marriage, was found dead by suicide at her accommodation in Gurugram’s Sector 40 on Tuesday night, police said on Thursday. Based on a suicide note recovered from the scene, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the man at Sector 40 police station. On March 30, the man also lodged a complaint against her at Bhadra police station in Hanumangarh under sections including 308(2) (extortion), claiming she had been blackmailing him for money (File Photo)

According to investigators, the man, a clerk in the Army Medical Corps in Lucknow and a native of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, had been in a relationship with the woman for nearly three years. They reportedly met via social media and would visit each other in Gurugram and Lucknow.

The woman approached Sector 40 police on March 28, alleging that she had been repeatedly raped by the man, including after he married someone else last month. A zero-FIR was registered and later transferred to Lucknow, where an FIR was registered under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) and other provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on April 4.

However, on March 30, the man also lodged a complaint against her at Bhadra police station in Hanumangarh under sections including 308(2) (extortion), claiming she had been blackmailing him for money.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said, “We have come to know that Hanumangarh police had contacted the woman to appear for investigation, after which she died by suicide… Further investigation is underway, and necessary action will be taken soon.”