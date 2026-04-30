Woman shot dead, body dumped in Nuh well; partner absconding

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead and her body dumped in a well in a forested area in Nuh, police said on Wednesday, adding that the prime suspect, her live-in partner, is absconding along with his family members. Police say woman was shot elsewhere and dumped; suspect with prior cases absconding with family, probe on after case converted to murder. (Getty Images)

The victim had been living with the suspect in Devla Nangli, police said. Her body was recovered on Tuesday evening after villagers reported a foul smell from a well and spotted what appeared to be a human body inside, police said.

According to investigators, the deceased had been missing since April 19. Her partner had filed a missing complaint at Nuh Sadar police station on April 24. The case was converted into murder on Wednesday, said Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police.

“The well is around 3kms from Devli Nangli where she lived with her partner.It appears that she was shot dead somewhere else after which the body was packed and transported up to the well for being thrown in it with a stone so that it never floats,” Kumar said.

Police said the body was tied with a bedsheet and a heavy stone before being dumped.

Kumar added that the victim’s brother alleged he contacted the suspect after April 19. “However, the suspect had threatened him with dire consequences. He had even threatened that the victim’s family will never be able to find her body,” he said.

Investigators said the victim had separated from her husband and had been in a live-in relationship with the suspect since 2020. The man has at least three criminal cases, including vehicle and ATM loot cases, registered against him in Nuh and other places. Police said the victim had three children with him and had allegedly begun assisting him in criminal activities.

“The motive will be clear only after the partner is arrested. Multiple crime teams are carrying out raids to arrest the suspect,” Kumar said.