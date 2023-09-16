Work at Badkhal leaves Faridabad residents frustrated

The ongoing redevelopment work at Badkhal lake in Faridabad is causing major commuting problems for locals. Large mounds of dirt, potholes and garbage dumps along the road near the lake has made it difficult for residents to travel. Redevelopment work underway near Badkhal lake in Faridabad. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials, engaged in the redevelopment project said, that with the work at the lake expected to be completed only by December next year, residents and commuters will face some difficulties. The road leading up to the lake was dug up to lay sewage and stormwater drains, officials added.

To be sure, the work to redevelop Badkhal lake began in 2018 under the Faridabad Smart City Mission and aimed at rejuvenating the dry bed of the lake. The project also aimed at strengthening the embankment on the eastern side, expand and reconstruct the nearby road, and lay stormwater drainage and sewage drains along it. It had missed its deadline of October 2020.

Residents of the nearby areas said that construction work on the lake has made commuting a pain.

“The lake project and road has remained under construction for the last five years. This project should be completed at the earliest. In the monsoon season, the debris dumped on the road makes it difficult for people to access the area,” said Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Faridabad.

Parvez Ahmad, a resident of Badkhal village, said that due to ongoing construction work on the lake, heavy vehicles move frequently on the lake road, making it difficult to commute.

Locals also alleged that garbage is indiscriminately dumped along the road.

Jitender Bhadana, a Faridabad-based environmental activist, said, “In the name of construction, the flora and fauna of the entire area has been damaged. Due to delayed work, the road cannot be used.”

Bhadana also said that dust pollution in the area due to construction is another concern for residents.

When asked about the issue, a senior official of the project development company engaged in the work said that the Badhkal lake road is being expanded. “This road will have 9-metre-carriageways on both sides and for this expansion we needed to cut some rocks and cut some trees. Getting permission for the same took a lot of time,” said the official, who did not wish to be named.

When asked about the matter, Garima Mittal, CEO, Faridabad Smart City Ltd, said, “The road is under construction and work is being carried out.”

