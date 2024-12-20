Work on 150+ bus shelters in Ggm to begin from next month

Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) officials on Friday said that the construction of 154 bus queue shelters is set to commence over the next month in a push to increase public transportation in the city and bring relief to residents. Currently, Old Gurugram (zone-1) has 166 shelters while New Gurugram (zone-II) has 164. (HT Photo)

In addition, a bus depot will come up in Sector-48 to park, recharge, and maintain a fleet of electric buses, which the city is expected to get by next year.

These projects are in place to comply with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Comprehensive Mobility Plan-2031, mandating the requirement of 1,000 GMCBL buses for public transport to match the infrastructural and population growth of Gurugram.

80 of the new shelters will be spread across the Northern and Southern Peripheral Roads and will be constructed between sectors 68 and 95. A further 74 more will come up between sectors 99 and 115 along the Dwarka Expressway.

According to GMCBL officials, work orders to begin construction on the bus shelters were issued to two private firms on November 26, and ₹50.77 crore will be spent on the project, likely to be completed in a year.

Currently, Old Gurugram (zone-1) has 166 shelters, while New Gurugram (zone-II) has 164, which cater to the GMCBL fleet of 207 buses.

GMDA general manager (mobility division) Col (retired) Rameshwar Dass Singhal said that after a few formalities such as bank guarantee deposition and letters for work to proceed, the construction work will begin as work order has already been issued.

“The procurement process of 300 electric buses is in the pipeline. New depots will be required to be developed as e-bus charging stations. Other depots will be developed in sectors 65, 103, 107, Manesar, and other places to overall have a network of at least 10 depots across the entire district. Old depots will also be upgraded for e-buses,” he said.