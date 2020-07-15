Gurugram: Nine new large Covid-19 outbreak areas identified, put under 13-day lockdown

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:23 IST

Gurugram: With the coronavirus (Covid-19) case tally in Gurugram breaching the 7,000 mark, the district administration has identified nine Large Outbreak Regions (LORs) of the city which will be put under a 13-day lockdown, starting Wednesday, till July 28. Intensive contact tracing and rapid antigen testing camps will be conducted in these LORs to curb SARS-CoV-2 virus from spreading.

Officials said all entry and exit points in these areas will be completely barricaded, along with police deployment, to prevent violations. They said movement of residents will be allowed only in emergency situations.

As per the order issued by the district administration on Wednesday, the new identified LORs are Rajiv Nagar, Om Nagar (Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar), Nathupur (Ravinder Nath slum, Shamshan Ghat slum), Laxman Vihar (Dayanand Colony), H block Palam Vihar, Feroz Gandhi Colony (Madanpuri, Baldev Nagar), and Patel Nagar (Nai Basti and Arjun Nagar).

The list also includes Manesar (Harijan Basti and Lal Building Chowk), as well as Sohna (Thakurwada, Gujjar Ghati, Shiv Kund, Lohiyawada, Mangal Colony, Kayasthwada, Pathanwada, Tilpat Colony, Kohliwada, New Anaj Mandi and Baniyawada). These areas will be notified as LORs till July 28.

An LOR, as defined in the order, has a localised increase in Covid-19 cases within a defined geographical area in a village, a town or a city. The cases may or may not be epidemiologically linked. For operational purposes, an LOR is deemed to be present when there are 15 or more cases, while a containment zone is an area where at least five Covid-19 cases are reported.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “More than 14 testing camps will be organised in LOR areas where samples will be collected for antigen tests and Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests. Also, a serological survey that detects coronavirus antibodies and a door-to-door survey to trace people with Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) will be taken up.”

He said initially, the focus will be on Sohna where they will be conducting 500 tests each day. Covid-19 cases have gradually emerged in the area.

By Wednesday, there were a total of 7,208 Covid-19 cases in the city, of which 1,021 were active cases, with 110 deaths so far. In the past 24 hours, there were 82 fresh Covid cases and one death in the district, as per the government’s bulletin.

The police, meanwhile, said it will further boost personnel deployment and ensure strict enforcement of measures in LORs.

“The new strategy can help prevent transmission of the coronavirus disease to other parts of the city,” said police commissioner KK Rao. Around 400 home guards and special police officers (SPOs) have been deployed in these areas along with 35 police personnel at each area, the police said.

The police have barricaded the entry and exit in these areas, ensuring restrictions on the movement of vehicles and allowing only emergency vehicles, ambulances and those carrying essential goods. “As per norms, we are only allowing people to pass through if they have a medical emergency or need to purchase essential supplies. Essentials, too, are available in the area itself, and no one is required to move out of the area to buy essentials. There are exceptions for health workers and waste collection staff. We have also strictly prohibited trespassing,” said Rao.

“Our prime focus is on the movement of people without inconveniencing them and promoting voluntary enforcement by locals rather than penal action. The police teams have been directed to create awareness among the public about wearing masks and ensuring social distancing. People have to act as responsible citizens and ensure safety of self and others,” he said.