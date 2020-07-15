Gurugram Police to lend help if water floods city roads

cities

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:18 IST

Gurugram: Around 1,500 Gurugram police personnel deployed along 25 teams will manage traffic during the monsoon, the city police department said on Wednesday.

The received 30 recovery vehicles and cranes from the municipal corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to help tow broken down vehicles. The department also and purchased 100 ropes, 5000 rain boots and 5,000 raincoats for their personnel.

Senior police officials said that they have identified 37 spots where they will depute officials whenever the sky is overcast to ensure there is minimal effect of waterlogging on vehicular movement.

Police commissioner KK Rao said they have prepared a strategy to deal with the monsoon situation and they will ensure there is no repeat of the incident on July 28, 2016, when the city had come to a standstill as water flooded the main roads and traffic was stuck for almost a day.

“We have roped in all agencies and have coordinated with all stakeholders of the district to ensure better coordination and implantation of the strategy to avoid the waterlogging,” he said. “We demanded 60 recovery vehicles from the MCG, we got 30. The police have been directed to assist motorists whenever required.”

Police said they have identified spots from all important intersections along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, including the Iffco Chowk and IMT Chowk in Manesar, which are on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway.

“Pumps have been made operational and tested and we are keeping a close watch on the situation and all the police stations have been informed how to respond to distress calls. The PCR riders have also been directed to respond and rush to the spot within five minutes. The deployment of PCRs and riders have been planned and the rosters have been prepared for all the duties,” said Rao.

Rao said the police will use 30 PCR vehicles, 30 individual riders, 30 towing vehicles and 10 earth-moving machines during the monsoon. “We have looked at the each of the spots individually to determine exactly what is needed to deal with the traffic situation. In some areas, higher number of personnel are needed to be deployed due to the presence of a high volume of traffic. We will monitor the situation and based on the severity of waterlogging force will be deployed,” he said.

Police said this year the volume of traffic will be less as compared to other years as the offices are yet not open and those who are operational are not working with full strength but with 50%.

The police have prepared a monsoon deployment chart with the names of all police personnel deputed at each area, their timings, and the distribution of machinery. It also added that a social media team will regularly update traffic and waterlogging situation.