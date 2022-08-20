Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted at spa centre, manager held

A police raid on Friday exposed a prostitution racket that was being run under the name of a spa centre in Gurugram.

Yogesh Kumar, the spa centre manager, has been arrested, police said. Kumar is a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.

A PTI report said after the raid, two women belonging to the spa centre, located at a mall in Sector 51, were detained, but were released after questioning.

Police said the spa is owned by Bhagat Singh, a resident of Sector 15 in Gurugram and he is yet to be arrested.

A team, led by assistant commissioner of police (headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, had sent two men as customers, who paid cash worth ₹2,000 each to the manager for the "service", after which the place was raided and the accused were caught red-handed.

"The accused spa manager confessed that he was running prostitution under the guise of a spa centre by charging ₹2,000 per customer. We are conducting raids to nab the spa owner," inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer and SHO of Sector 50 police station, said.

(With inputs from agencies)

