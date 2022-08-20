Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted at spa centre, manager held
Police raid on a spa centre in Sector 51, Gurugram, exposed the prositution racket in it.
A police raid on Friday exposed a prostitution racket that was being run under the name of a spa centre in Gurugram.
Yogesh Kumar, the spa centre manager, has been arrested, police said. Kumar is a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.
A PTI report said after the raid, two women belonging to the spa centre, located at a mall in Sector 51, were detained, but were released after questioning.
Police said the spa is owned by Bhagat Singh, a resident of Sector 15 in Gurugram and he is yet to be arrested.
A team, led by assistant commissioner of police (headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, had sent two men as customers, who paid cash worth ₹2,000 each to the manager for the "service", after which the place was raided and the accused were caught red-handed.
"The accused spa manager confessed that he was running prostitution under the guise of a spa centre by charging ₹2,000 per customer. We are conducting raids to nab the spa owner," inspector Rajesh Kumar, the investigating officer and SHO of Sector 50 police station, said.
(With inputs from agencies)
