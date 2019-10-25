Gurugram: Residents go for e-crackers due to low availability of green ones

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:27 IST

Gurugram Green crackers are available only at a few shops in Gadoli, which is the main hub of firecracker traders near the city, due to which city residents are taking to electronic firecrackers as an alternative.

Electronic firecrackers emit lights and sounds, once a button on the remote is pressed, and are emission-free.

Traders at Sadar Bazar said that the electronic crackers have proved a hit, due to the high demand from shoppers.

Shyam Singh, a trader who is selling electronic firecrackers, said, “This year, we have sold more than 2,500 units of electronic firecrackers. These crackers don’t emit any pollution; they have LED bulbs inside them and can be operated through a remote. Every time, one presses the remote a firecracker sound is emitted and the entire strip of cracker lights up.”

The shop owner added that after firecrackers were banned, they had to find a solution to boost sales. “Each electronic firecracker is being sold at ₹2,300 and the demand for these crackers is high,” added Singh.

At the firecracker hub in Gadoli, two shops were found selling firecrackers, including green ones, but in small quantities.“Green firecrackers are in demand this season as people want crackers that don’t cause pollution. The only way we can distinguish that they are green crackers is through the packaging, which is in green colour,” said Alok Arora, a wholesaler in Gadoli.

Also, the council of scientific and industrial research (CSIR) has recommended using barcodes or QR codes on green crackers. “There are few such green crackers, which have QR codes, but we don’t have those in stock,” Arora said.

Despite the low availability of green crackers this year, traders are optimistic about the long-term outlook. They said that plans are already in motion to ensure adequate supply next year.

K Mariappan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Fireworks, said, “The production of green crackers is not enough, they are only being manufactured in Jaipur. In Sivakasi, not a single green firecracker has been made yet.”

Several shops were found selling non-green firecrackers, albeit with its shutters down, including one in Gadoli. Those who visited the shop said that all types of sound-emitting firecrackers are available, despite the ban.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said, “We will be carrying out raids at places which are selling crackers other than the green ones.”

