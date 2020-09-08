Gurugram: Residents of sectors 82 to 84 complain of long power cuts

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:28 IST

Gurugram: Residents of sectors 82 to 84 said on Monday that they have been facing unscheduled power cuts lasting between six and eight hours every day for the last one month. The 66 KVA transformer in their area is not enough, they claimed, adding that regular faults are reported from underground cables.

The residents alleged they have complained to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the state-run power distribution company, and the developer, but did not get a positive response. Whenever there is a breakdown, the DHBVN team takes at least two days after receiving the complaint to find the root cause of the problem and two more days to rectify it, they claimed.

In private localities, DHBVN supplies electricity but the bill is raised by the developers, while Huda sectors, municipal areas and villages get direct power supply.

Around 15,000 residents live in the three sectors, according to the facility management company engaged by Vatika Group that has developed the residential areas in these sectors.

Yashesh Yadav, a resident of Vatika India Next, a residential society in Sector 83, said, “The demand has grown by leaps and bounds and we need uninterrupted power supply. Regular faults are reported from the transformer, either it should be replaced or the load has to be increased for the area.”

As the area comes under newly developed sectors, DHBVN is still working on plans to increase capacity in the area. At present, Vatika India Next is getting electricity from Garhi Harsaru substation, said discom officials.

The power backup facility is optional in these sectors and the residents alleged that they have not taken the connection from the developer due to high charges. The residents have to pay Rs 375 as rental charges each month for the power backup and Rs 20 per unit for using the facility.

Anand Saxena, a resident of Vatika City Homes in Sector 83, said that the developer had given assurance that power supply will be uninterrupted. “The newly laid cables often cause fault due to which the main power supply is interrupted. Many people are working from home, while children have to attend online classes. So, it becomes difficult to manage without power for six hours daily,” he said.

AK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Enviro (management wing of Vatika Group), said that the power cut at sectors 82, 83 and 84 is due to the fault arising at DHBVN side. “Last week there was a problem in the Daulatabad line, which feeds into Garhi Harsaru substation, which in turn supplies to these sectors. We have provided adequate supply for our township, Vatika India Next, from the substation. If there is a disruption in power supply (overload or breakage) at the substation, it affects the entire township. We are maintaining our line constantly and have apprised DHBVN of these cuts,” he said.

DHBVN officials said that they are trying to resolve the issues reported from cables at the earliest. Manoj Yadav, superintending engineer, DHBVN, Gurugram 1, said that the sectors are developing and the new infrastructure is coming up. “The road widening work is also in progress due to which many times the cables are damaged and it takes time to locate the fault. We have to dig the area for at least six-foot-deep to repair and the entire process takes time. Once all the infrastructure work is complete, the power will be supplied uninterrupted,” Yadav said.