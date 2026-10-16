Zirakpur bypass project | NHAI’s new alignment plan to save 1,900 trees from the axe

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has drawn up a new alignment for the 19 km Zirakpur-Panchkula bypass project that would save 1,900 trees, almost 50% of the 4,000 trees earlier proposed to be cut, for the road connecting Zirakpur in Punjab to a toll plaza on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway in Haryana. The new alignment comes in the wake of the HC in July asking the NHAI to re-survey the 19 km bypass over a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting environmental concerns. (HT File)

In an affidavit before the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the NHAI said that after revisiting the project, a new alignment was worked out which would help save more than 1,900 trees from felling. The move would, however, result in a ₹65 crore cost escalation while also increasing the project completion timeline. The cost estimate before the revision was ₹1,800 crore.

According to the NHAI, the end and starting points are to remain the same but the road would shift more towards the Ghaggar side. Around 50% of compensatory afforestation would be on the highway itself, according to rough estimates.

The new alignment comes in the wake of the HC in July asking the NHAI to re-survey the 19 km bypass over a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting environmental concerns.

The foundation stone of the project was to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his July 17 visit. However, it had to be deferred in view of the HC on April 1 staying felling of trees for the project. The PIL had alleged that nearly 5,000 trees for the project are to be cut, estimated to be 4,000 by the NHAI.

The six-lane stretch, spanning nearly 19.2 km, will start at the Patiala-Zirakpur light point on NH-7 and terminate at the old Panchkula light point on NH-5, helping the Shimla-bound traffic completely avoid the Zirakpur bottleneck. Similarly, traffic from Shimla heading towards Ambala or Delhi will also be able to bypass Zirakpur.

Would still impact ecology: Petitioner’s counsel

Reacting to the new alignment, petitioner’s counsel, senior advocate Anand Chhibbar expressed his reservations, stating that the proposed re-alignment would still have a major impact on the ecology and lead to the felling of a large number of trees in the forest area near Peer Muchalla.

Upon this, the court observed that unmindful and mechanical permission for large scale felling of trees cannot be granted. “However, since the project is of significant importance and has strategic & larger public interest involved, a balance will have to be struck, so as to ensure that the project itself is not stalled, and at the same time, felling of trees is reduced to the bare minimum,” the court observed agreeing to a meeting between the NHAI and those opposing the project to explore the possibility of finding the most feasible option.

The Highways Authority had planned to start work by September 2026 and complete it within two years. Work on the project originally began in 2013 but was halted in February 2014 when some landowners went to court seeking higher compensation. The road is part of the proposed tricity ring road project that is expected to prevent approximately 1.5 lakh vehicles from Punjab and Haryana from entering the city daily. Chandigarh’s Master Plan also supports this road to divert inter-state traffic around the city for better traffic management.