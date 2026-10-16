Chandigarh Golf League 2026 | Day 9 | Masters break the spell, Sultans make it 3 in row

After their opening match ended in a draw and the second in a defeat against Sultans of the Swing, Golf Masters registered their first victory of the campaign with a narrow 4-3 win over Golf Ninjas on Day 9 of the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026. Dr Ravi Sher Toor of the GB Legends in action at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The Sultans, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten run with a 6-1 victory over the Green Gators. Capital Golfers defeated Seven Iron 4.5-2.5 for their second consecutive win, while GB Legends beat Chandigarh Gladiators 5-2 to remain unbeaten in Group C.

Mastered the singles game

Golf Masters relied on a strong singles performance. Karan Kakkar won 2 & 1, while captain Navjot Mann registered a dominant 7 & 6 victory. The father-son duo of DS Malhotra and Harmanjit Singh Malhotra added an emphatic 8 & 7 win in pairs. Sukhjit Singh Lehal and Brijesh Kumar held their nerve to clinch a crucial 1-up victory. Golf Ninjas won three pairs matches, but the Masters’ two singles points proved decisive.

Sultans dominated from the start

Sultans of Swing dominated Green Gators, winning both singles matches and four of the five pairs games. Surinder Jit Singh won 7 & 6, while Col PS Mangat recorded a 6 & 5 victory. Amrinder Singh and Dhruv Gupta (4 & 3), Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh (6 & 4), Rabbin Saini and Maandeep Singh Nagi (5 & 3), and Maj. Gen. T P S Waraich and Jitendra Singh (3 & 1) contributed in pairs. Green Gators’ only point came through Vikramjit Singh Panag’s pairing, which won 1 Up.

Capital bounce back from singles blow

Capital Golfers recovered from a singles setback to overcome Seven Iron 4.5-2.5. Col Bhupinder Singh and Pritpal Singh Sachdev led the charge with a 7 & 6 win, while captain Brig JS Chattha and Satraj Singh Toor added a 6 & 4 victory. Ramnik Singh Tiwana and Dipinder Singh Locham won 3 & 2, while Ashwinder Singh and Gurminder Singh secured a 5 & 3 result.

GB Legends completed the day’s action with a 5-2 win over Chandigarh Gladiators. Jaskirat Dullat (3 & 1) and Balpreet Ghuman (6 & 5) won their singles matches. Dr Ravi Sher Toor and Arjun Singh Rai produced a notable comeback in pairs, recovering from losing the first four holes to win 6 & 4. Naunihal Singh and Jastar Singh Billing edged their opponents 1 Up, while Viraj Gandhi and Anurag Chopra won 2 & 1.