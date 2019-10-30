Gurugram’s new sector residents elated by victory, want toll plaza shifted at once

cities

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:22 IST

Gurugram Residents of Gurugram’s new sectors, 79-113, on Wednesday expressed hope that their demand to shift the toll plaza from Kherki Daula may finally be met, after the Punjab and Haryana high court allowed the government to take over 50 acres at Panchgaon for setting up the toll plaza.

Residents had been demanding that the toll plaza be shifted since 2015, when they started taking possession of their flats in the area. The United Association of New Gurugram had also filed a petition in the high court last year.

Praveen Malik, vice-president and spokesperson, United Association of New Gurugram, said, “This verdict is the victory of residents living in new sectors. The court has heard our plea and they have given the order in our favour.”

Residents of new sectors were demanding that the toll plaza be shifted from Kherki Daula due to multiple reasons — the daily 20-30 minute wait time at the toll, pollution emitting from vehicles and constant fights with toll operators.

Manjeet Malik, a resident of Sector 93, said, “We will be counted as Gurugram residents once this toll plaza is gone.”

Residents also demanded that the developments are expedited following the court orders.

Avnish Dahiya, a resident of Sector 84, said, “Bureaucrats and politicians should work together towards shifting the toll at once. We are expecting that within the next six months, Kherki Daula will be free of the toll plaza.”

Members of the Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) welcomed the decision. Manmohan Gaind, general secretary, MIWA, said, “With the shifting of Kherki Daula toll, people will start investing in Manesar again. This will also lower pollution and our clients won’t have to wait in long queues at the toll plaza.”

Legislators from the area also hailed the move, saying it is about time that a decision was made in this regard.

Rao Inderjit Singh, member of Parliament, Gurugram, said, “I welcome the decision of the high court and expect the Kherki Daula toll to be shifted at the earliest now.”

Newly elected MLA, Rakesh Daultabad, said, “I will work to make sure that the toll plaza at Kherki Daula is shifted at the earliest.”

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 21:21 IST