Gurugram teen Harsh Parashar to represent India at archery world cup in Guatemala this April

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:44 IST

Gurugram City archer Harsh Parashar has been selected to take part in the archery world cup, which will be held in Guatemala from April 20-26. Parashar was selected on the basis of the national-level trials that were held from February 29 to March 2 in Sonipat, in which 250 players from across the country took part. Parashar will be taking part in the individual sector of the compound event in the world cup.

“I have been preparing well for the trials, and I knew that I would be one of the archers to be selected,” said Parashar. At least four archers have been selected to take part in the world cup in Guatemala along with Parashar. The Sector-46 resident said that since the compound event is not a part of the Olympic event, the best he can aim for is an Asian gold. “Compound category is not part of the Olympic Games. So, my biggest aim is to win an Asian gold for the country,” he said.

The 18-year-old archer participated in the Khelo India Youth University Games, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, last month where he won a bronze medal in the compound event. Parashar said that the national event was at par with any international game. “The tournament was tough as every state had sent their best players. I kept my cool and I landed on the winning side,” said Parashar.

This is not the first time Parashar will be taking part in an international tournament. In March last year, he was selected to take part in the South Asian Archery Championship in Bangladesh. He bagged a bronze medal taking part in the compound event in Dhaka. “Playing an international tournament is never easy. What I have learnt in my maiden outing abroad is that international players are mentally tough and I have to be like them,” he said.

Parashar spends at least four hours a day training for the sport. The first-year student of Ramjas College said that balancing studies and playing is not an easy task. “My examinations are in April, and this tournament will also take place in the same month. I am working out the schedule so that I can take my examinations and play in this tournament too,” said Parashar.