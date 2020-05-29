Gurugram: Web portal for movement passes faces technical issues, commuters left hassled

cities

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:05 IST

Gurugram: Those needed movement passes to commute between Delhi and Gurugram were left in the lurch after Haryana’s web portal to apply for the same was found dysfunctional Friday. The webpage on the Saral Haryana portal – Movement Pass for Covid-19 curfew/lockdown- saw glitches throughout the day as certain sections required to fill in the details were not working. While commuters said they faced difficulties in applying for fresh passes on Friday, officials said movement from Delhi to Gurugram was allowed only on the basis of passes issued by the district administration.

The Sirhaul border, which was sealed on Friday morning, left many commuters stranded. The borders had been sealed on May 1 but the police stopped checking for passes last week. Haryana home minister Anil Vij, however, issued orders on Thursday to seal the border in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, which has breached 400.

Application for movement passes includes two categories – public movement pass and special weekly pass. The special weekly pass is applicable for special services such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, government employees and judiciary. On the other hand, public movement pass covers airport personnel, emergency scheduled surgeries, funeral (20 persons), geriatric issues, marriage function (50 persons), medical emergency, non-medical emergency, ongoing critical treatments, paediatric issues, pregnancy, private sector office, routine health checkups, scheduled flights and trains, veterinary issue, and visiting a family in other states.

Muhammed Akil, Gurugram’s police commissioner, said the process of issuing new passes will start on Saturday. People carrying valid passes till May 31 are allowed to cross the border, according to Akil.

When contacted, Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said, “There was a server problem at the headquarter. The server was down for two hours.”

The portal, however, till late Friday, remained dysfunctional as sections such as the ‘Pass Required Upto’ (date) was blocked. In addition, the list of districts did not reflect in the movement section, despite it being mandatory.

Many commuters said they either could not fill in their details to apply afresh or the application page didn’t open at all.

Ramesh Singh, who works for an IT company in Cyber City, said, “Till now, we were allowed to easily cross the border without showing any movement pass. Since there was a relaxation in crossing the border, we did not require any new passes. Now, without informing us or giving us time to arrange for new passes, we are asked to return from the border.”

Singh decided to apply for a movement pass online after waiting at the border. He said he could not fill in the details as the section ‘Pass required upto’ was blocked.

Kundan, an employee with an essential service company in Udyog Vihar, said, “We were already struggling with retaining our jobs. Unrestricted movement was at least an assurance that we can start working and get our salaries, which has already been deducted. But now it seems another challenge to apply for fresh passes and wait for its approval.” Like Singh, Kundan also was unable to access the portal.