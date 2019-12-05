Gzb admin form teams to check hoarding of onions

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:44 IST

Ghaziabad: In order to check hoarding of onions by wholesalers and retailers, the state government has directed that a drive be carried out for at least a week in all districts to ascertain the quantity stocked at warehouses of dealers.

In this context, the Ghaziabad district magistrate has formed four teams to carry out checks and take legal action against wholesalers or retailers found stocking onions over and above the limit specified by the government.

The teams have been formed due to soaring onion prices across the country. According to officials, onions are presently retailing for as high as ₹120 per kilo and residents are feeling the pinch.

According to officials, the retail prices of onion in the last week of August was about ₹20-25 per kilo while it rose to about ₹60-70 per kilo in the last week of September.

“The teams will carry out checks for at least one week and send a daily report to the administration. The report will further be sent to the state government for a comprehensive analysis of the situation. The teams will resort to legal action if any wholesaler is found stocking beyond 25 metric tonnes of onion while the limit for retailers is 5 metric tonnes. The limits have been specified by the state government,” a spokesperson from district magistrate’s office said.

The five teams will carry out checks in Sahibabad, city areas, Loni and Modinagar under the respective tehsil areas.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

“The drive will be carried out on a daily basis and officials have been asked to keep a strict check on stocks of traders. The activity will be carried out in all the four areas and these teams comprise administrative officials as well as police officers,” the spokesperson said.