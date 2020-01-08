e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Cities / Gzb admin initiates additional guidelines for arms licences

Gzb admin initiates additional guidelines for arms licences

cities Updated: Jan 08, 2020 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: Months after the fake arms licence racket came to light in August 2018, the Ghaziabad district administration has issued a set of new guidelines for issuance/cancellation of arms licences in the district.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey Wednesday rolled out guidelines which include timebound disposal of applications and also formed a screening committee which will keep a check on applications.

Last August, the administration and police had arrested several suspects who were preparing fake arms licences from Shahjahanpur based on which licensed arms were issued to dozens of persons, including several in Ghaziabad. After the irregularities came to light, the arms licence records in Ghaziabad have been sealed and no new arms licence has been issued since then.

“Since then, we have received 442 arms licence applications but they were sent back to police stations so that their scrutiny and verification can be taken up under the new set of guidelines. As per the new guidelines, the DM has made processing of applications timebound — they have to processed within a maximum of 30 days at police stations and within 15 days from the tehsils,” a spokesperson of the district magistrate said.

The DM has also directed that the applicant in no circumstance will be called to the office during the process of applications and officials/staff members will carry out ground-level checks instead.

“Action will be taken against officials if they are found trying to curry favour to process applications and action has also been recommended against applicants if they try to offer any favour. If any applicant gives proof that his/her application was delayed for not obliging an official, then action will be taken against the official concerned. Such applicants will be given priority,” the spokesperson said.

The DM has also formed a screening committee at the headquarters to verify all applications.

“The DM has also requested the investigation team if the arms licence records can be de-sealed. In the meantime, all 442 pending applications have been sent back to police stations to get them processed as per the new guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

top news
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
Police have identified some masked attackers in JNU, say sources
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘If US commits a crime, it will receive decisive response,’ says Iran president
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
‘Restore normalcy’: Centre’s curt advice to JNU vice chancellor after violence
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
Sister-in-law cuts woman over 100 times, believes sacrifice will heal father
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
TikTok flaws could have exposed user accounts through just an SMS
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
People are cancelling the same ticket for Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
Watch: IIM Ahmedabad students recite Faiz’s poetry to support JNU
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities