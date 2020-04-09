Had jamaat workers restricted their movement, HP would have been Covid-free: Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:08 IST

Expressing concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh in the recent days, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur outrightly held the workers of Tablighi Jamaat responsible for the spread of the virus in the state.

“Had the jamaat attendees not hid their travel history to Nizamuddin congregation and restricted their movement, the state would have been free of Covid-19 by now,” the CM said, adding that 40% positive cases are of the jamaat workers and they have contributed to spread this pandemic across the country.

Jai Ram said, as many as 172 people, who had been part of the markaz at Nizamuddin, have been identified in the state. Among them, 17 are still in Delhi, while some have been quarantined in the state and some are still being traced.

Majority of the Tablighi members, who have been quarantined, hail from Sirmaur, Chamba and Solan districts.

So far, over 700 samples have been taken in the state and 28 people have tested positive for the virus, Thakur said, adding that at present, there are 21 active cases in Himachal and all have Tablighi links. Four patients, all members of an industrialist family from Baddi, have been shifted to Delhi for the treatment and two others have recovered. While a Tibetan, who died in Kangra district on March 23, had not informed the health authorities about his ailment and had undergone treatment at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, 4,855 people have been quarantined in the state, he added.

On extending the lockdown, the CM said that personally he is in favour of continuing the lockdown, but the final decision will only be taken after the video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11.

‘HP govt will provide all possible help to pharma companies’

The Himachal government will extend all possible help to the drug manufacturers having units in Baddi, Barotiwala and Nalagarh area, to ensure smooth manufacturing of various life-saving drugs including hydroxychloroquine, the CM said.

Interacting with the representatives of major pharma companies through video conferencing, the CM said most of these firms are trying to meet the worldwide demand for hydroxychloroquine drug amid coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 250 pharma units have resumed production in the area.

While appreciating the companies for resuming the production, the CM said sufficient number of trucks would be provided to facilitate transportation of medicines from these companies.