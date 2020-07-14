e-paper
Hamirpur NIT director loses financial, admn powers

Hamirpur NIT director loses financial, admn powers

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 19:29 IST
The management of NIT, Hamirpur has divested the powers of director Prof Vinod Yadava with immediate effect.

This was after a meeting between the Union minister of state for finance-cum-corporate affairs Anuarg Thakur and Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding NIT Hamirpur affairs.

Complaints about working of the director were raised by the staff and others. Prof Chandra Shekhar, chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), at NIT Hamirpur confirmed the development.

The institute will soon get a new director as the Union HRD ministry was unhappy with the working style of the present director.

A senior ministry official is also expected to visit the institute for an on-the-spot inquiry into the allegations levelled against Prof Yadava.

Questions were being raised on his working since he took over as the director of the institute, especially with regard to appointment of new faculty and other issues.

The matter took a political turn after local Congress MLA Rajinder Rana highlighted anomalies in the working of the director and accused the ruling BJP government of helping him.

Some staff members and others had urged the Union HRD ministry to hand over reins of the institute to someone else and prevent the present director from influencing those opposed to him.

Rana, flag-bearer of a campaign against Prof Yadava, had demanded his immediate removal. He had also called for a high-level inquiry into the blatant misuse of powers by the director.

As per reports, Dr Lalit Awasthi, director NIT, Jalandhar, has been given additional charge of NIT, Hamirpur.

