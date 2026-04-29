Hamirpur, A wave of joy swept through Himachal Pradesh's Bamsan after Air Commodore Bhupendra Singh Kanwar, a senior officer in the Indian Air Force from Doh village, was promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal. Hamirpur residents celebrate local boy Bhupendra Singh Kanwar's promotion to Air Vice Marshal rank

He is the first officer from Sainik School Sujanpur Tihra in Hamirpur district to achieve this rank.

On April 13, this year, after 34 years of distinguished service, Kanwar assumed charge as the Assistant Chief of Air Staff , a role that has become a source of immense pride for both Hamirpur and Himachal Pradesh, villagers said on Wednesday.

Residents have celebrated his success and remarked that his dedication, discipline, and exemplary work ethic have brought glory not only to his family but to the entire state.

Born in Doh village, a 1981-batch cadet of Sainik School Sujanpur Tihra, Kanwar went on to join the National Defence Academy in 1987. Commissioned into the Flying Navigation Branch of the Indian Air Force in December 1991, he gained extensive operational experience, logging over 4,000 flying hours on aircraft such as the HS-748 Avro, AN-32, and IL-76.

His career has been marked by exceptional service, including roles as a Qualified Navigation Instructor, the youngest examiner at the Aircrew Examining Board, and Chief Navigation Instructor.

Kanwar also commanded an operational Air Defence Base in the South-Western Sector and served as Deputy Director General of the NCC for Karnataka and Goa, overseeing approximately 95,000 cadets.

While leading the Air Force Records Office, he made significant contributions to the human resource management of the Air Force's airmen and non-combatant personnel.

He has also served two tenures as Directing Staff, training middle-level leadership across all three services.

His leadership and contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vishisht Seva Medal for work in developing a modern, web-based training system and establishing state-of-the-art training infrastructure at the Navigation Training School.

Kanwar has been honoured with the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation and the Chief of Air Staff Commendation for his distinguished services.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, his academic credentials include degrees in Defence and Strategic Studies, Public Administration, and Management.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.