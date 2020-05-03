e-paper
Home / Cities / HANDWARA ENCOUNTER: CM announces Rs 10-lakh aid, job for kin of slain Mansa soldier

HANDWARA ENCOUNTER: CM announces Rs 10-lakh aid, job for kin of slain Mansa soldier

cities Updated: May 03, 2020 22:12 IST
Hindustan Times, CHANDIGARH/BATHINDA
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced a Rs 10-lakh financial aid and a government job for the kin of Rajesh Kumar, an army jawan hailing from Mansa district, who was among five security personnel killed in an encounter with militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara.

The CM described the incident as a “ghastly and cowardly act” by the militants.

According to a government release, the CM announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, including Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of a plot, to the next of kin, besides a government job to one eligible member of his family.

Extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of Naik Rajesh Kumar of 21 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), who belonged to Rajrana village in Sardulgarh tehsil of Mansa, the CM said his heart went out to the “martyred” soldiers.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Rajrana village as the news of the soldier’s death reached there.

Baljinder Singh, former sarpanch of village, said that Rajesh is survived by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. “He was the only earning hand in the family.”

Mansa deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal said the body of the soldier will arrive in the village on Monday.

