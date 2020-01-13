Hapur Road traffic plan: Two new U-turns proposed near district headquarters

cities

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:58 IST

Ghaziabad: The Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) has submitted a redevelopment proposal for the busy Hapur Road and have proposed changes to ease traffic conditions on Hapur Road that houses the district administration headquarters, police headquarters, the Ghaziabad district court and commercial and residential localities.

The changes were proposed by UMTC in a plan submitted to the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA). The UMTC had last week submitted a similar plan for Chaudhary Morh intersection and was asked to modify the Hapur Road plan by the traffic police.

The Hapur Road is a district road about 7km long, stretching from Thakurdwara flyover to Dasna flyover. It is a major bypass road for city commuters who wish to proceed to NH-9. According to estimates of the public works department, the road has an estimated traffic flow of about 60,000 passenger car units.

The GDA officials said the present plan for Hapur Road has incorporated all changes sought by the traffic police.

“The final plan for Hapur Road has all the requirements put forward by the traffic police. The road is vital as there is a lot of vehicular movement on the main carriageway and also on the lanes outside the SSP’s office, the DM office, the district court, Raj Nagar District Centre and also between Raj Nagar and Kavi Nagar, which are separated by Hapur Road,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said.

“In order to reduce the risk of wrong side driving, the plan involves closing all dividers and openings over a stretch of about 400 metres. The end point of the dividers, which is near to Hapur Chungi, will have one new U-turn. This will allow movement of commuters from Raj Nagar to Kavi Nagar. Two new U-turns will also come up between the DM office and SSP’s office. This will help movement of commuters from Kavi Nagar to Raj Nagar. All the other divider openings will be shut,” Singh said.

Currently, the Hapur Road has a divider opening opposite the DM office and vehicles trying to move through that opening leads to congestion. The other opening is near the Institute of Management Technology and that too is leading to numerous instances of wrong side driving . It has been recommended that this opening be closed as well, as per the new plan.

The entire plan costs about ₹7.65 crore. The GDA officials said they will now chalk out plans for arranging funds for the development of Hapur Road plan and the Chaudhary Morh plan.