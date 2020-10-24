Harassed by woman, her parents, 23-year-old Ludhiana man hangs himself

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:58 IST

A woman and her parents were booked after a 23-year-old man, whom they had been harassing, hanged himself at his house in EWS Colony on Saturday morning

The deceased left behind a suicide note accusing the trio of driving him to suicide.

The accused have been identified as Khushi, her father Rajan Pathak and mother, who remains unidentified, all residents of Puneet Nagar, Tibba Road.

In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s father stated that Khushi had been forcing his son to marry her, and after he turned her down, she started threatening him of implicating him in a fake case.

A few days ago, Khushi fled from her house, following which her parents accused his son of abducting her. But she returned home after some days and again started pushing his son to marry her, which pushed him into depression.

On Saturday morning, he locked himself up in his room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan while he was alone at home.

On returning home, the complainant was shocked to find his son hanging from the ceiling fan. He immediately sounded the police.

ASI Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said a suicide note was found wherein the youth had accused the woman and her parents of harassing her.

Therefore, they have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet.