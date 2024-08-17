Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 17, 2024, is 30.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.92 °C and 31.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.66 °C and 31.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.92 °C and 31.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.66 °C and 31.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.92 °C and 31.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 18, 2024
|30.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|30.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|27.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|23.5 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|30.63 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|30.34 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.24 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.17 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.63 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.94 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy