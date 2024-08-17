 Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on August 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on August 17, 2024, is 30.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.92 °C and 31.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:46 AM and will set at 06:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.66 °C and 31.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

With temperatures ranging between 24.92 °C and 31.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 18, 2024 30.79 °C Moderate rain
August 19, 2024 30.3 °C Moderate rain
August 20, 2024 27.41 °C Moderate rain
August 21, 2024 23.5 °C Light rain
August 22, 2024 30.63 °C Light rain
August 23, 2024 30.95 °C Moderate rain
August 24, 2024 30.34 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 17, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.54 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.93 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.24 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 28.17 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 30.03 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.63 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.94 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haridwar weather update on August 17, 2024
News / Cities / Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.92 °C, check weather forecast for August 17, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
