Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 20, 2024
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on December 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on December 20, 2024, is 19.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 22.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.25 °C and 21.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 86.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 21, 2024
|19.12
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|21.08
|Sky is clear
|December 23, 2024
|20.17
|Broken clouds
|December 24, 2024
|20.32
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|21.30
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|22.15
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|21.98
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
