Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 17, 2025, is 22.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 27.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:07 PM.

Haridwar weather update on February 17, 2025
Haridwar weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.69 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202522.41Scattered clouds
February 19, 202526.56Broken clouds
February 20, 202526.92Sky is clear
February 21, 202527.91Light rain
February 22, 202526.12Overcast clouds
February 23, 202525.93Broken clouds
February 24, 202527.35Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

