Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.44 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 17, 2025, is 22.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.44 °C and 27.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:07 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.69 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 65.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 18, 2025 22.41 Scattered clouds February 19, 2025 26.56 Broken clouds February 20, 2025 26.92 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 27.91 Light rain February 22, 2025 26.12 Overcast clouds February 23, 2025 25.93 Broken clouds February 24, 2025 27.35 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.94 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.07 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.13 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 28.91 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.06 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.48 °C Sky is clear Delhi 26.57 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



