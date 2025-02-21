Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 21, 2025, is 21.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 25.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.02 °C and 25.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 80.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|21.65
|Scattered clouds
|February 23, 2025
|24.00
|Overcast clouds
|February 24, 2025
|25.56
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|26.28
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|27.99
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|28.69
|Overcast clouds
|February 28, 2025
|30.57
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
