Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 24, 2025, is 21.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 26.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.27 °C and 28.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 82.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|21.86
|Few clouds
|February 26, 2025
|26.77
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|30.18
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|26.60
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|17.07
|Light rain
|March 2, 2025
|26.09
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|27.95
|Scattered clouds
