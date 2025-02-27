Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 27, 2025, is 21.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Haridwar weather update on February 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.68 °C and 17.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 129.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 28, 2025 21.74 Light rain March 1, 2025 13.46 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 20.81 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 26.23 Few clouds March 4, 2025 26.15 Broken clouds March 5, 2025 26.29 Broken clouds March 6, 2025 27.34 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.5 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.83 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.4 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 28.12 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 29.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 33.23 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.75 °C Overcast clouds



