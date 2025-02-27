Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on February 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on February 27, 2025, is 21.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 23.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 06:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.68 °C and 17.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 129.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 28, 2025
|21.74
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|13.46
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|20.81
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|26.23
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|26.15
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|26.29
|Broken clouds
|March 6, 2025
|27.34
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.