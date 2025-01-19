Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 19, 2025, is 18.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 22.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.25 °C and 23.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 20, 2025
|18.46
|Scattered clouds
|January 21, 2025
|22.27
|Overcast clouds
|January 22, 2025
|23.95
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|23.17
|Few clouds
|January 24, 2025
|17.98
|Light rain
|January 25, 2025
|22.74
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|22.38
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025
