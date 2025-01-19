Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 19, 2025, is 18.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.44 °C and 22.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 05:42 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.25 °C and 23.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 18.46 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 22.27 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 23.95 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 23.17 Few clouds January 24, 2025 17.98 Light rain January 25, 2025 22.74 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 22.38 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



