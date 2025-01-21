Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 21, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 21, 2025, is 20.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 24.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:44 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.25 °C and 25.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 46.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 22, 2025 20.57 Scattered clouds January 23, 2025 23.52 Scattered clouds January 24, 2025 21.09 Light rain January 25, 2025 23.18 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 22.51 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 21.23 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 20.05 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.26 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.06 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.3 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 26.07 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.05 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 25.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.55 °C Sky is clear



