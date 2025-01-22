Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 8.44 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025
The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 22, 2025, is 22.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 24.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.74 °C and 24.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 23, 2025
|22.86
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|23.56
|Scattered clouds
|January 25, 2025
|22.20
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|21.28
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|20.88
|Sky is clear
|January 28, 2025
|19.74
|Sky is clear
|January 29, 2025
|20.81
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025
