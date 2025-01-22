Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 8.44 °C, check weather forecast for January 22, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 22, 2025, is 22.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 24.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 05:45 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.74 °C and 24.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 23, 2025 22.86 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 23.56 Scattered clouds January 25, 2025 22.20 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 21.28 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 20.88 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 19.74 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 20.81 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.6 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.