Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 24, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 24, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on January 24, 2025 here.

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 24, 2025, is 18.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.44 °C and 23.07 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 07:11 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Haridwar weather update on January 24, 2025
Haridwar weather update on January 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.02 °C and 22.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 96.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 25, 202518.34Sky is clear
January 26, 202521.01Sky is clear
January 27, 202520.43Sky is clear
January 28, 202519.58Sky is clear
January 29, 202520.55Sky is clear
January 30, 202521.71Sky is clear
January 31, 202522.65Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.32 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata22.14 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai26.05 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.42 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.31 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad25.57 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.05 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On