Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 29, 2025

The temperature in Haridwar today, on January 29, 2025, is 18.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.44 °C and 24.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 05:51 PM. Haridwar weather update on January 29, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.72 °C and 24.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 30, 2025 18.78 Sky is clear January 31, 2025 22.83 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 23.34 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 24.39 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 25.26 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 24.57 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 20.16 Moderate rain



Weather in other cities on January 29, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.35 °C Few clouds Chennai 25.84 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.63 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.83 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

