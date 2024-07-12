Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.08 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 32.78 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 33.77 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 34.94 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 34.7 °C Light rain July 17, 2024 33.39 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 32.96 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 31.94 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.15 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 12, 2024, is 31.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.08 °C and 35.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.35 °C and 34.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 23.08 °C and 35.46 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

