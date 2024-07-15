Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 35.4 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 26.72 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 30.86 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 34.07 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 34.39 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 29.49 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 27.23 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 15, 2024, is 32.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.44 °C and 36.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:26 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.12 °C and 35.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.With temperatures ranging between 23.44 °C and 36.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

