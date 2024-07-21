Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.23 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 21, 2024, is 32.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.23 °C and 33.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:29 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.23 °C and 33.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.35 °C and 30.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.23 °C and 33.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|30.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|27.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|32.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 26, 2024
|30.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 27, 2024
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 28, 2024
|27.53 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy