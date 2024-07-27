Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.29 °C, check weather forecast for July 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 28, 2024 32.6 °C Light rain July 29, 2024 32.24 °C Heavy intensity rain July 30, 2024 31.22 °C Heavy intensity rain July 31, 2024 28.1 °C Heavy intensity rain August 1, 2024 23.82 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 27.58 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 26.31 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.6 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.56 °C Light rain Chennai 34.56 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.13 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.76 °C Light rain Delhi 39.29 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 27, 2024, is 33.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.29 °C and 36.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.08 °C and 36.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 26.29 °C and 36.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

