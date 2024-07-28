Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 29, 2024 34.14 °C Moderate rain July 30, 2024 25.03 °C Heavy intensity rain July 31, 2024 30.36 °C Moderate rain August 1, 2024 29.54 °C Moderate rain August 2, 2024 24.42 °C Moderate rain August 3, 2024 29.78 °C Moderate rain August 4, 2024 30.36 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

The temperature in Haridwar today, on July 28, 2024, is 32.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.44 °C and 35.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:33 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.31 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 26.44 °C and 35.77 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Haridwar the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 9.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 28, 2024

