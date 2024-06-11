Haridwar Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.44 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haridwar on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haridwar today, on June 11, 2024, is 38.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.44 °C and 43.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 8% and the wind speed is 8 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Haridwar is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.73 °C and 45.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 6%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.44 °C and 43.8 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haridwar today stands at 91.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haridwar for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|43.76 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 13, 2024
|44.36 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 14, 2024
|44.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 15, 2024
|43.64 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 16, 2024
|43.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 17, 2024
|40.29 °C
|Few clouds
|June 18, 2024
|38.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
